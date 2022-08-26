Real Estate Rumors: Panasonic, Bridge, PlumpJack

By Andrew McIntyre (August 26, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Panasonic Holdings Corp. is in talks to build a roughly $4 billion electric vehicle battery production facility in Oklahoma, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Panasonic, which supplies batteries to Tesla, said in July that it planned to build a $4 billion plant in Kansas, and the would-be Oklahoma plant would be comparable to the Kansas project, the Journal reported, citing sources. Bridge Industrial is hoping to build a 107,000-square-foot warehouse in Los Angeles' North Hollywood neighborhood, The Real Deal reported Friday. The Chicago company is looking to build a property at 6950 and...

