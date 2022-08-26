Chicken Buyers Defend Bid-Rigging Claims In Price-Fix Suit

By Bryan Koenig (August 26, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Walmart and some of its direct buyer peers accusing major broiler chicken producers of price-fixing defended a chunk of their allegations by telling an Illinois federal judge that Koch Foods, Wayne Farms and others "misunderstand basic conspiracy law." Faced with a series of dismissal motions that would cut key portions of their branch of a case that also includes newly certified classes of direct purchasers, indirect purchasers and end-user consumers, "track 2 direct action" buyers moving forward on their own in a consolidated effort filed an omnibus response on Thursday. The thrust of the buyers' argument is that producers are off-base...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS