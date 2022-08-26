Commerce Awards $144M For Western Tribal Land Broadband

By Joyce Hanson (August 26, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration said it will award $143.6 million of broadband funds from the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 to Native American tribes in two states. The NTIA's Thursday announcement said the awards will go to the Hoopa Valley Tribal Council and Yurok Telecommunications Corp. in California and the Spokane Tribe of Indians in Washington for high-speed internet infrastructure deployment projects. To be awarded through the $3 billion Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program within the Biden-Harris administration's Internet for All Initiative, the grant money will connect more than 2,800 homes, according to the NTIA....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS