Boeing's $6.25M Settlement Over 737 Max Gets Initial OK

By Patrick Hoff (August 29, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave preliminary approval to a $6.25 million settlement between Boeing and shareholders who alleged in both federal court and the Delaware Court of Chancery that the company failed to properly disclose issues with its 737 Max jet. U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber on Thursday signed off on the deal, pending further consideration at a final approval hearing later this year. In addition to the funds, the settlement would see Boeing modify its bylaws to allow federal derivative claims from stockholders to be brought in venues other than the Delaware Chancery Court. The settlement must be approved...

