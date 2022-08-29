Navy Federal Shouldn't Escape Zelle Fraud Suit, Member Says

By Katryna Perera (August 29, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Navy Federal Credit Union customer has urged a New York federal judge not to toss her potential class action accusing the credit union of failing to reimburse fraud losses on the Zelle digital payments network, saying she has properly alleged that Navy Federal's claims about Zelle were misleading. Plaintiff Jacqueline Wilkins filed a memo against Navy Federal's June dismissal motion, saying the bank misled customers when it touted Zelle as "safe" and "secure." Wilkins says she has plausibly alleged her breach of contract claim and other claims under the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act. Wilkins says Zelle has never been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS