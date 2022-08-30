Meta Blasts FTC Deal Challenge And Chair's 'Agenda'

By Matthew Perlman (August 29, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms Inc. told a California federal court that its planned purchase of virtual reality fitness app developer Within Unlimited Inc. will be good for competition and consumers, arguing that the Federal Trade Commission's challenge is based on the chair's preconceived notions. Meta filed an answer Friday to the FTC's complaint in federal court as the agency looks to block the deal over concerns Meta is trying to buy its way into the virtual reality fitness market rather than produce its own app or expand its "incidental" fitness app Beat Saber. In its answer, Meta said the case was filed for...

