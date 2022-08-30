Telecom Shareholders Want Tribunal DQ'd In Fight For Control

By Caroline Simson (August 30, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The majority shareholders in a Latin American telecommunications tower operator are asking a New York court to disqualify the entire tribunal overseeing an arbitration over an alleged corporate coup, according to documents removed to federal court. Entities of private equity firm Peppertree Capital argued in a removal notice on Friday that the litigation belongs in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, not in state court, where it was filed earlier this month by majority shareholders Terra Towers Corp. and TBS Management SA, which are owned by a Guatemalan businessman and collectively referred to as "Terra" in the...

