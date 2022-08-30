BIA Tells 8th Circ. Washout Death Suit Rightly Dismissed

By Andrew Westney (August 30, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The Bureau of Indian Affairs urged the Eighth Circuit to uphold the dismissal of wrongful death and injury claims resulting from a washed-out road on the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's reservation, saying an exception to federal tort liability shielded the tribe's decision not to post warning signs. A North Dakota federal judge ruled in March that the conduct of the U.S. Department of the Interior's BIA and the Standing Rock tribe fell under an exception to the Federal Tort Claims Act, in a suit brought by the families of two people who died and two others who were injured after they drove...

