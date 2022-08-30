KBR Says Ex-Workers Can't Prove 'Cross-Leveling' Failure

By Rae Ann Varona (August 30, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- KBR Inc. has told an Illinois federal judge that no trial was needed over claims by its former employees that it over-purchased equipment under a massive logistical support contract, saying the employees could not prove its government invoices were objectively false. The whistleblower employees had claimed in their initially sealed 2011 complaint that the contracting giant spent hundreds of millions of dollars on unnecessary purchases when it failed to "cross-level" materials and products, or in other words, use existing stock to avoid making new purchases. They claimed KBR's alleged failure violated the False Claims Act, saying the government paid for claims...

