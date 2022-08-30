Georgia Jury Awards $100M To Man Tased By Atlanta Police

By Rosie Manins (August 30, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Atlanta has awarded $100 million to a man who was rendered a quadriplegic after a city police officer tased him over suspicions of panhandling on the side of a road. The verdict awards Jerry Blasingame $20 million in compensatory damages and another $20 million in punitive damages against officer Jon Grubbs, plus $60 million in compensatory damages against the city of Atlanta. It was returned Friday and made publicly available Tuesday. Blasingame, 69, whose case was brought by his guardian and conservator Keith Edwards, fell on uneven ground after Grubbs tasted him from behind in the city...

