Plane Parts Fraud Trial Still On Amid Jailhouse COVID Scare

By Rachel Scharf (August 30, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A Belgian businessman accused of stealing $8 million from Honeywell International Inc. in an aircraft parts resale scheme is still set to go to trial in September despite COVID-19 cases in his jailhouse unit, a Manhattan federal judge said Tuesday. The quarantine status of defendant Stefan Gillier took center stage during a lengthy pretrial conference for the more than decade-old criminal case, scheduled for jury selection on Sept. 13. Following some back and forth and a phone call with legal counsel at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer reported that Gillier was put in isolation yesterday after...

