9th Circ. Backs Anti-SLAPP But Revives One CoreCivic Claim

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 31, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has upheld that California's anti-SLAPP law applies in federal court and backed the dismissal of private prison operator CoreCivic's defamation claims against a financial investment firm that linked it to the separation of immigrant families while reviving a claim related to the company's lobbying efforts. In a published opinion Tuesday, the Ninth Circuit panel backed the ability of financial investment firm Candide Group and its founder, Morgan Simon, to bring their motion to strike the complaint under California's anti-SLAPP law, which concerns so-called strategic lawsuits against public participation. The split decision also affirmed in part a lower court's...

