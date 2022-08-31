Delay Tactic May Be Outcome Of DC Circ.'s FCA Liability Rule

By Daniel Wilson (August 31, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A new D.C. Circuit ruling allowing Honeywell to offset potential damages owed for allegedly faulty body armor against other defendants' settlements may encourage defendants in similar False Claims Act lawsuits to stall litigation and minimize their share of liabilities. The circuit court on Tuesday adopted a rule that FCA defendants are entitled to a "pro tanto," or dollar-for-dollar, reduction of their potential damages liability against settlements made by other defendants involving the "same indivisible harm" to the government. The decision means that Honeywell International Inc. effectively faces no damages liability in a long-running case over allegedly defective Zylon fiber it sold for...

