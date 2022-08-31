Lyft Hit With 13 Lawsuits Over Sexual, Physical Assaults

By Linda Chiem (August 31, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Lyft Inc. was hit with 13 lawsuits in California state court Wednesday alleging the ride-hailing giant's systemic failure to conduct thorough background checks and screenings exposed both drivers and passengers to rampant sexual and physical assaults. Eleven passengers and two drivers from Arizona, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin filed separate suits in San Francisco Superior Court asserting negligence, vicarious liability, misrepresentation and other claims against Lyft. The plaintiffs are all represented by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise LLP. Ten passengers, who each filed a complaint under a Jane Doe pseudonym, and plaintiff Katherine Rasta...

