Kobe Bryant Crash Pics Award May Spur Deal Before 2nd Trial

By Y. Peter Kang (August 31, 2022, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Despite a California federal jury's recent $30 million award over the Kobe Bryant crash site photos shared among Los Angeles County first responders, state-based claims that remain pending make a second trial possible, but experts believe a post-verdict settlement is more likely given the county's resounding loss in the first trial. Following an 11-day trial and just four hours of deliberations, a Los Angeles federal jury on Aug. 24 awarded $16 million to Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, and $15 million to Christopher Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the January 2020 crash. Vanessa Bryant's award was later reduced...

