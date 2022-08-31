Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sears Gets OK For $175M Deal With Ex-CEO

By Rick Archer (August 31, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday said he would approve a $175 million deal to resolve claims by Sears against its former CEO, although he would delay signing the order to give parties time to look over a last-minute addition to the settlement.

During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said he would approve the deal ending the three-year-long dispute between the bankrupt retail giant and ex-CEO Eddie Lampert that Sears has said is key to the final end of its Chapter 11 case.

Once one of the nation's largest retailers, Sears entered bankruptcy in 2018 with more...

