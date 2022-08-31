Sears Gets OK For $175M Deal With Ex-CEO

By Rick Archer (August 31, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday said he would approve a $175 million deal to resolve claims by Sears against its former CEO, although he would delay signing the order to give parties time to look over a last-minute addition to the settlement. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said he would approve the deal ending the three-year-long dispute between the bankrupt retail giant and ex-CEO Eddie Lampert that Sears has said is key to the final end of its Chapter 11 case. Once one of the nation's largest retailers, Sears entered bankruptcy in 2018 with more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS