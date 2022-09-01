11th Circ. Revives Noncompete Claims Against Burger King

By David Minsky (September 1, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Burger King employees might have it their way after the Eleventh Circuit reversed a decision to dismiss their proposed class action suit alleging the fast-food chain violated antitrust law, with an appellate panel finding independent franchisees were acting together with the corporation via a noncompete agreement that restricted hiring. Writing for the three-judge panel, U.S. Circuit Judge Robin S. Rosenbaum said Wednesday that the workers sufficiently established that Burger King violated the Sherman Antitrust Act when it took "concerted action" with its no-hire agreement that kept former Burger King employees from being rehired at other restaurants for at least six months....

