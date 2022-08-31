NBA Health Fraud Prosecutors Add Charges As Pleas Mount

By Rachel Scharf (August 31, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors brought additional conspiracy charges against remaining defendants in the $5 million NBA health plan fraud case on Wednesday, less than a week after the scheme's alleged ringleader copped a guilty plea. A superseding indictment hits 13 defendants still fighting the charges with one count each of conspiracy to make false statements relating to healthcare matters. Previously, each member of the group faced only a single count of conspiracy to commit healthcare and wire fraud. The filing names nine NBA retirees — Tony Allen, Shannon Brown, Will Bynum, Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Darius Miles, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Sebastian...

