J&J Reaches $40.5M Opioid Deal With NH, Avoiding Trial

By Emily Field (September 1, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Janssen announced Thursday that they have reached a $40.5 million settlement with the state of New Hampshire to end claims that the company's opioid marketing minimized the risks of addiction, avoiding a trial set to start next week. J&J said that, under the terms of the agreement, it will pay $39 million in addition to an extra $1.5 million, for which the company expects to be reimbursed from the $26 billion global opioid settlement announced last year because the Granite State did not participate in that deal. Under the global agreement, J&J agreed to stop selling...

