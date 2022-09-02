The Hottest Topics For Health Attys In 2022's Homestretch

By Jeff Overley (September 2, 2022, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A torrid 2022 for health care litigation is entering a red-hot homestretch featuring fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court's explosive repudiation of abortion rights, the potential for three False Claims Act clashes at the high court, and the increasingly likely prospect of a funding fiasco for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Lawyers for doctors, hospitals, pharmacies, drugmakers and medical device developers forecasted a tumultuous trip around the sun when 2022 began, and those predictions have been borne out during the past eight months. Abortion is no longer a constitutional right, Medicare has been empowered to negotiate drug prices, physicians have...

