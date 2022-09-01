Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Harvard Professor Can't Undo Conviction In China-Ties Case

By Chris Villani (September 1, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A renowned Harvard University chemistry professor failed to reverse his conviction for lying about his ties to a Chinese research program while cashing in on U.S. grant money, with a federal judge ruling Thursday that there was enough evidence to sustain the jury's verdict.

U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel knocked down, one by one, Charles Lieber's arguments for why conviction in a prosecution tied to the U.S. Department of Justice's since-scrapped China Initiative cannot stand.

Contrary to Lieber's claims, Judge Zobel found that the government had done enough to prove Lieber lied to the U.S. Department of Defense and caused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!