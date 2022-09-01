Harvard Professor Can't Undo Conviction In China-Ties Case

By Chris Villani (September 1, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A renowned Harvard University chemistry professor failed to reverse his conviction for lying about his ties to a Chinese research program while cashing in on U.S. grant money, with a federal judge ruling Thursday that there was enough evidence to sustain the jury's verdict. U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel knocked down, one by one, Charles Lieber's arguments for why conviction in a prosecution tied to the U.S. Department of Justice's since-scrapped China Initiative cannot stand. Contrary to Lieber's claims, Judge Zobel found that the government had done enough to prove Lieber lied to the U.S. Department of Defense and caused...

