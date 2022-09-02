Insurers Drop Case Over Contractor's Work On Ga. Hotel

By Kelcey Caulder (September 2, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Insurers dropped a coverage dispute with a Georgia subcontractor accused of performing shoddy work on an upscale Jekyll Island hotel after the company was dismissed from the underlying litigation. Property-Owners Insurance Co. and Owners Insurance Co. said Thursday they want to dismiss without prejudice their coverage lawsuit against Wheeler Services Inc., which held commercial general liability and umbrella policies. Wheeler, which was responsible for placing and finishing concrete work at The Westin Jekyll Island hotel, and Classic Concrete Forming LLC, a contractor responsible for constructing concrete framework, were dismissed without prejudice last month from the underlying Georgia state court suit concerning...

