Real Estate Rumors: Kohl's, PEG, Oceanwide

By Andrew McIntyre (September 2, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Oak Street Real Estate Capital has offered to buy up to $2 billion worth of real estate from Kohl's Corp., Reuters reported Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The Illinois-based private equity shop is seeking to buy a property portfolio from Kohl's and lease the stores back to the retailer, according to the report. Utah-based real estate firm PEG Cos. has picked up a Seattle 195-room Hilton hotel for $60 million and plans to convert the property to residential apartments, Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reported Friday. The deal is for Homewood Suites by Hilton, an eight-story property, and the seller...

