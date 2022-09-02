Big Banks Say Forex-Rigging Suit Fails Over Lack Of Harm

By Emilie Ruscoe (September 2, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Seven major banks accused of rigging benchmark foreign exchange rates have asked a Manhattan federal judge to rule in their favor and bring an early end to the proposed class action they face, contending that none of the parties who brought the suit can prove they were harmed by the alleged misconduct. In a Thursday filing, the banks, which include Bank of America, Citibank, JPMorgan, UBS, Barclays, HSBC and the Royal Bank of Scotland, asked U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield to grant them summary judgment, telling her that none of the four individuals who brought the suit could show the...

