Rhode Island Wants Out Of Narragansett Tribe's Highway Suit

By Andrew Westney (September 2, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Rhode Island urged a D.C. federal judge on Friday to let it leave the Narragansett Indian Tribe's suit seeking $30 million in damages for the destruction of cultural sites during the building of a highway bridge, saying the tribe's real beef is with the federal government. The federally recognized Narragansett tribe filed suit in early August against the Federal Highway Administration and Rhode Island in connection with the federal agency's termination of a 2013 programmatic agreement for three sites in connection with the new Interstate 95 Providence Viaduct Bridge, after another suit against the same parties was dismissed in March. The...

