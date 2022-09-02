Smear-Campaign Trial Nets Real Estate Investment Co. $37M

By Cara Salvatore (September 2, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury awarded a real estate investment company and media network more than $37.5 million on Thursday over claims that competitors undertook a campaign to smear it via web and email by using registered trademarks and engaging in a racketeering conspiracy. The jury in Fort Lauderdale found in favor of Platinum Properties Investor Network Inc., Hartman Media Co. LLC and the owner of both, Jason Hartman, who lives in Palm Beach County. It found South Carolina-based The PIP-Group LLC and founder Charles Sells, as well as employees Elena Cebotari Sells and Stephanie Putich, and Georgia-based Blindspot Digital LLC and...

