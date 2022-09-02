Feds Say Biz Lined Pockets With Migrant Kids' Shelter Funds

By Alyssa Aquino (September 2, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors accused a Texas contractor of misappropriating hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that was intended to be used for housing unaccompanied migrant children. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas said that Ruben Gallegos Jr., CEO of now-defunct International Educational Services Inc., and two unnamed accomplices used HHS funding for years to pay themselves salaries well above federal limits and to cover artificially inflated lease agreements for properties they secretly owned. People wait outside a port of entry in Tornillo, Texas, where tents have been...

