NYC Man Found Guilty Of Laundering Fraudulent Funds

By Elliot Weld (September 6, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A Queens, New York, man has been convicted of working with a network of hackers and pharmacies to launder their fraudulently obtained money through a series of bank accounts to prevent victims from recovering it. Djonibek Rahmankulov, 34, was convicted on Sept. 1 of money laundering conspiracy, bank fraud and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 5. Prosecutors said Rahmankulov operated several shell companies that laundered millions of dollars obtained through various criminal means between 2017 and September 2020. He allegedly worked with computer hackers...

