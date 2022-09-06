Match Can't Avoid Google's Breach Claims In Play Store MDL

By Gina Kim (September 6, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has declined to dismiss Google's contract breach counterclaims against Match Group for using an alternative billing system in violation of the search giant's payment policy, finding that the dating app maker's arguments in its dismissal bid are posited on facts outside the record. In a text-only minute order issued on Friday, U.S. District Judge James Donato denied Match Group's motion to dismiss Google's contract breach counterclaims that arose out of a sprawling antitrust litigation against the tech giant, which stands accused of dominating the app distribution market by requiring developers to distribute their apps through the Google...

