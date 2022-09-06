DLA Piper Freed From $180M Malpractice Suit, For Now

By Gina Kim (September 6, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Chinese investment fund agreed to drop its $180 million malpractice suit against DLA Piper on behalf of Link Motion Inc. in New York federal court on Tuesday, for now, noting that the smart car technology company's board of directors agreed to assume control over the legal malpractice claims. China AI Capital Ltd., a registered shareholder of Link Motion that sued the law firm last December over its alleged failure to recognize that a plaintiff in an underlying shareholder derivative action against Link Motion did not have standing to bring his suit, told U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in a two-page...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS