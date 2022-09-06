Juul Pays $438M To Settle With 34 States, Territories

By Emily Field (September 6, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- E-cigarette giant Juul has agreed to a $438.5 million settlement with 34 states and territories to end a two-year investigation into its marketing and sales practices, Texas' attorney general said Tuesday. The bipartisan investigation showed that Juul rose to dominance in the vaping industry by carrying out an advertising campaign that appealed to youths, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Those marketing techniques included launch parties, social media posts and free samples of its e-cigarette products, Paxton said in a statement. Juul also knowingly used ineffective age verification methods, according to the attorney general. A bipartisan investigation found that Juul dominated...

