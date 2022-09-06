Meta Can't Get FTC Analysis Of Instagram, WhatsApp Buys

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 6, 2022, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court judge on Tuesday denied a request from Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. for Federal Trade Commission documents related to reviews of the social media giant's acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp, saying the materials are protected by the deliberative-process privilege. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg also rejected Meta's argument that the FTC waived that protection when it disclosed the materials to the House Judiciary Committee in September 2019. The privilege blocks disclosure of documents generated when an agency is deliberating about a policy and is meant to allow officials to communicate candidly, the judge noted, adding...

