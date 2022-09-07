CVS, Walgreens, Walmart Will Fight $650M Ohio Opioid Order

By Eric Heisig (September 7, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Three major pharmacy chains plan to challenge a federal judge's order to pay more than $650 million toward a plan to abate the opioid epidemic in two Northeast Ohio counties, according to notices of appeal filed Wednesday. The appeals, following trials for Lake and Trumbull counties, were expected and foreshadowed by statements that CVS, Walgreens and Walmart made following U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster's ruling last month. The Sixth Circuit will now decide whether the judgment will stand. The megachains, along with other pharmacies sued in the wake of the opioid epidemic, have generally said they followed federal laws and regulations...

