BREAKING: Bannon Surrenders To Manhattan DA On Border Wall Charges

By Frank G. Runyeon (September 8, 2022, 9:32 AM EDT) -- Stephen Bannon, ex-chief strategist to former President Donald Trump, surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney Thursday morning as he faces charges over his fundraising for a southern border wall. Stephen Bannon enters Manhattan District Attorney's Office as he faces indictment for his involvement in fundraising for a southern border wall. (Frank G. Runyeon | Law360) Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James were set to appear at a 1 p.m. press conference to announce Bannon's indictment. Trump pardoned his former adviser from similar federal fraud charges connected to the "We Build the Wall" fundraising effort,...

