Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Toyota, Denso Agree To Fuel Pump Deal With $28.5M Fees

By Dorothy Atkins (September 9, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Toyota Motor Corp. and Denso Corp. have agreed to a deal in New York federal court under which they would launch new warranty programs and pay up to $28.5 million in attorney fees to resolve proposed class claims alleging they sold 3.36 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles with defective Denso fuel pumps.

The Japanese companies' proposed settlement requires Toyota and Denso to extend new parts warranties to certain customers, and to establish new programs that provide prospective warranty coverage for repairs, including parts and labor, and rental cars and towing for vehicles undergoing the repairs related to the alleged defect, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!