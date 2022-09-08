Blackstone Mortgage Lends $675M For Tallest Tower In Texas

By David Holtzman (September 8, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Blackstone Mortgage Trust has provided a $675 million loan for what will be the tallest building in Texas, a 74-story mix of apartments, commercial space and a hotel in downtown Austin. Lincoln Property Co. and Kairoi Residential will partner on the development of the 1,022-foot-tall Waterline, planned adjacent to Waller Creek and Red River and Cesar Chavez streets. The project will include 352 apartments, 700,000 square feet of offices and a 251-room hotel, according to a statement the developers released on Tuesday. An artist's rendering of the planned Waterline tower in Austin, Texas. It is expected to be the state's tallest...

