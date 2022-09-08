Fed. Circ. Chief To VirnetX: 'I Don't Think This Is Going To End'

By Dani Kass (September 8, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit's chief judge seemed wary Thursday that Apple could challenge how patent infringement damages were calculated in VirnetX's $576 million win against the tech giant, but she also questioned VirnetX's argument that it should get the same royalty rate no matter how many patents are at issue and wondered aloud whether the decade-old litigation would ever end. VirnetX licenses its network security patents as a package, not individually, so there's no reason to make Apple pay less for infringing two patents than it had earlier been told to pay for infringing four patents, VirnetX counsel Jeffrey Lamken of MoloLamken...

