Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: Cineworld Group

By Rick Archer (September 8, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Cineworld Group PLC, the world's second-largest movie theater chain, filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court Wednesday saying it was seeking a debt-for-equity swap after the COVID-19 pandemic fatally wounded the business. (iStock.com/Chaz Bharj) The U.K.-based company, which operates 747 theaters in 10 countries, said it was down to $4 million in cash by the date of filing and would be seeking to refinance $1 billion in debt, swap additional debt for equity and reject or renegotiate leases for its U.S. theaters. Reasons for Filing for Chapter 11 Protection Revenue plunge due to COVID-19 theater closures and film...

