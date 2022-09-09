Former Contech Exec Gets 18 Months For Bid-Rigging

By Elliot Weld (September 9, 2022, 1:41 PM EDT) -- A former Contech Engineered Solutions executive was sentenced to 18 months in prison Thursday for allegedly participating in a scheme to rig bids on more than 300 publicly funded projects between 2009 and 2018. Judge Louise Wood Flanagan handed down the sentence to Brent Brewbaker, who was accused by prosecutors of submitting noncompetitive bids to the North Carolina Department of Transportation and then profiting by supplying the company that won the jobs with aluminum for the projects. Brewbaker was also ordered to pay $111,000 in fines. Contech previously pled guilty to one count of bid-rigging and conspiracy to commit mail and...

