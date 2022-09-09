Ex-Film Exec Gets 6 Years For $30M BlackRock Fraud

By Pete Brush (September 9, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced a former Hollywood executive to six years in prison Friday for pilfering millions from a BlackRock Inc. fund backing his company, including $14 million he used to purchase and decorate a Beverly Hills, California, estate. At a sentencing hearing that stretched well over two hours, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer also ordered defendant William Sadleir, 68, to make $31.6 million of restitution and to perform 300 hours of community service upon leaving prison. The judge directed Sadleir, whose family now lives in Florida, to surrender to custody Nov. 9. Despite being "raised in comfort," Sadleir...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS