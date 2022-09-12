Alex Jones Set To Face 2nd Sandy Hook Trial After $49M Loss

By Cara Salvatore (September 12, 2022, 10:29 AM EDT) -- After a $49.3 million defamation verdict in Texas, Alex Jones and his embattled defense team will once again face trial Tuesday over his false claims about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in a case experts say showcases courts' unique role in setting lies straight. A jury in Connecticut state court will decide how much Jones and Infowars — or Free Speech Systems LLC — owe for allegedly encouraging the harassment and stalking of eight families of first-graders, a school psychologist, a 27-year-old teacher, and the school principal killed in the Dec. 14, 2012, massacre in Newtown, as well as a first responder...

