Kind Bar Buyers' False Ad Class Action Decertified, Tossed

By Dorothy Atkins (September 12, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday decertified Florida, California and New York classes of consumers who allege Kind LLC mislabeled its snack bars as "all natural" and handed Kind a summary judgment win in the multidistrict litigation, finding that the consumers failed to show reasonable buyers were deceived by the labels. In a 47-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald sided with the New York-based Kind and ruled that the consumers failed to show that Kind's "all natural" labels are deceptive or misleading, and instead they merely demonstrated that each consumer holds a different theory of what the term...

