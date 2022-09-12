Steakhouse Insurers Tell 9th Circ. COVID Claims Need Proof

By Elizabeth Daley (September 12, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The insurers for a steakhouse chain seeking pandemic-related relief asked the Ninth Circuit to affirm dismissal of the restaurants' case against them, arguing COVID-19 and related government shutdown orders did not cause property damage required to trigger coverage. In their brief submitted Friday, The American Insurance Co. and Greenwich Insurance Co. wrote that Team 44 Restaurants LLC, which owns Ocean 44 in Scottsdale, Arizona; Steak 44 in Phoenix; and Steak 48 restaurants in Houston and Chicago, "did not allege that COVID-19 was on its premises, nor did it allege how, if it had been present, the virus could cause actual physical harm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS