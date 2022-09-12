Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Steakhouse Insurers Tell 9th Circ. COVID Claims Need Proof

By Elizabeth Daley (September 12, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The insurers for a steakhouse chain seeking pandemic-related relief asked the Ninth Circuit to affirm dismissal of the restaurants' case against them, arguing COVID-19 and related government shutdown orders did not cause property damage required to trigger coverage.

In their brief submitted Friday, The American Insurance Co. and Greenwich Insurance Co. wrote that Team 44 Restaurants LLC, which owns Ocean 44 in Scottsdale, Arizona; Steak 44 in Phoenix; and Steak 48 restaurants in Houston and Chicago, "did not allege that COVID-19 was on its premises, nor did it allege how, if it had been present, the virus could cause actual physical harm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!