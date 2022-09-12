$1.7B Crash Verdict Winners Want $549M In Fees From Ford

By Kelcey Caulder (September 12, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Two siblings who won a $1.7 billion verdict against Ford Motor Co. last month after their parents were killed in a truck rollover have asked a Georgia court to grant them at least $549 million in attorney fees, plus more than $500,000 in litigation costs. Kim and Adam Hill, the children of Voncile and Melvin Hill, filed their motion for attorney fees in Gwinnett County State Court on Friday. In their motion, they said they wanted anywhere from $549 million to $686 million in attorney fees, offering the court three options for calculating the amount, and requested $528,684 for other litigation...

