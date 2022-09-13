Ex-NFLer Says Metaverse Co. Can't Arbitrate Sex Harassment

By Nate Beck (September 12, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Former NFL tight end Teyo Johnson has argued that a metaverse startup can't force him into arbitration on claims the company's CEO sexually harassed him, under recent changes to a federal law. Johnson, who is Black, accused Jeanine Yorio, CEO of digital real estate company Everyrealm, last month of paying him less than other executives based on his race and of using racial slurs and making racist jokes at his expense. Johnson also argues that Yorio sexually harassed him in an interview for his position managing relationships with celebrity investors in the company and developing new partnerships. Under changes to a federal...

