Uber Hacker Testifies He Used Breach To Extort 'Six Figures'

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 12, 2022, 11:30 PM EDT) -- One of two hackers behind a massive 2016 Uber data breach testified Monday in the criminal trial of the ex-security chief charged with criminal obstruction on allegations of covering it up, telling California federal jurors he and his colleague intended to use the breach to extort Uber for a six-figure payout. Vasile Mereacre said he and fellow hacker Brandon Glover didn't set out to target Uber initially, but when they discovered the ride-hailing giant had a flaw in its security that allowed them to gain access to the company's cloud-stored databases, they decided to "reach out to Uber to see if we...

