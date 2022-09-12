Navy Solicits Developers' Pitches For 70.5 Acres In San Diego

By David Holtzman (September 12, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Navy will ask developers for their ideas on what to do with a 70.5-acre property in the heart of San Diego, after its first attempt to replace the World War II-era buildings on the site ran into strong criticism. Navy officials said on Sept. 8 that they will issue a request for proposals soon for a master developer. The agency asked for public comment in 2021 on five alternative scenarios for the Old Town Campus site, four of which would involve partnering with private developers. The property is used by the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command for cybersecurity activities....

