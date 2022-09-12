Airline Workers May Abuse Mass. Sick Leave Law, Court Told

By Brian Dowling (September 12, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A consortium of U.S. airlines opened a federal bench trial Monday in a case challenging Massachusetts' sick leave law by arguing it would open the floodgates to the type of illegitimate sick days that the carriers struggle to manage on the day after the Super Bowl. The trade group Airlines For America complained that the Massachusetts Earned Sick Time Law bars airlines from giving workers points in its discipline system for calling in sick and prohibits carriers from demanding a doctor's note from workers until a third consecutive day off. The consortium, formerly known as the Air Transport Association of America, presented...

