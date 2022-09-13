Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NFL Must Face Privacy Claim Over App's Prerecorded Videos

By Renee Hickman (September 13, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge on Monday told the NFL that it can't quash a putative class action lawsuit claiming the league's app violated privacy laws by secretly sharing Android phone users' video requests with Google's marketing apparatus.

U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy granted the NFL's motion to dismiss claims based on Rhode Island's Video Rental Privacy Act, but said in her order that the federal "[Video Privacy Protection Act] claim concerning pre-recorded content" can move forward.

Plaintiff Daniel Louth sued the NFL in October 2021, alleging that NFL Enterprises LLC's policy of sending some user data to the Google-affiliated video...

