NFL Must Face Privacy Claim Over App's Prerecorded Videos

By Renee Hickman (September 13, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge on Monday told the NFL that it can't quash a putative class action lawsuit claiming the league's app violated privacy laws by secretly sharing Android phone users' video requests with Google's marketing apparatus. U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy granted the NFL's motion to dismiss claims based on Rhode Island's Video Rental Privacy Act, but said in her order that the federal "[Video Privacy Protection Act] claim concerning pre-recorded content" can move forward. Plaintiff Daniel Louth sued the NFL in October 2021, alleging that NFL Enterprises LLC's policy of sending some user data to the Google-affiliated video...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS