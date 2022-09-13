Fla. Developer Says Atty's Profane 'Rant' Should Trigger DQ

By Andrew Strickler (September 13, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A lawyer representing overseas investors in a class action against a Florida developer unleashed an "expletive-filled rant" at his opposing counsel amid a dispute over settlement terms and should be tossed from the case, a Monday filing said. In a motion seeking disqualifications and other punishments for the plaintiffs team, an attorney for developer Nicholas Mastroianni II said he was on the receiving end of an "unhinged" phone call from Jeffrey Fazio after he pressed Fazio about sensitive settlement details Fazio had put on the public case record. That call, along with Fazio's filing of confidential communications and other alleged misdeeds,...

